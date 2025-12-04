Kazakhstan Expands Cooperation With Asia-Pacific Partners at UNESCAP Forum

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has strengthened its international development cooperation efforts in the Asia-Pacific region as a national delegation led by Chairman of the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) Arken Arystanov participated in the seventh Asia-Pacific Regional Directors Forum held on Dec. 2-4 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The forum, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) together with the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), brought together regional development institutions to discuss priorities in international assistance, capacity building and sustainable development.

A key outcome of the event was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between KazAID and TICA, marking an important step in expanding Kazakhstan’s engagement in global development initiatives, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service on Dec. 3.

The document paves the way for joint projects, technical cooperation, experience-sharing, and training programs to support partner countries. Representatives of KazAID and TICA discussed potential areas of future collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to practical cooperation, including co-implementation of development initiatives.

The signing ceremony was attended by UNESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary Shombi Sharp and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Thailand and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP Margulan Baimukhan.

The new partnership strengthens Kazakhstan’s role as a growing contributor to international development, building on its expanding cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific and Central Asia.