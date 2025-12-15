Kazakhstan, EU Expand Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Connectivity

ALMATY – The event marking the tenth anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union was hosted on Dec. 12 in Brussels.

The event was hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium and Luxembourg, with support from Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the Luxembourg-headquartered metals and mining company.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission to the EU and NATO Roman Vassilenko noted the EPCA has elevated relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union to the level of a genuine strategic partnership.

Mutual trade reached $50 billion in 2024, while investments from EU countries have exceeded $200 billion since 2005. More than 4,000 European companies operate in Kazakhstan.

Vassilenko highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and socio-economic reforms and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. He noted that diplomatic work has also begun toward the EU-Kazakhstan agreements on visa facilitation and readmission.

A central theme of the event was connectivity, with special attention to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which is becoming a key pillar of Kazakhstan’s integration into global supply chains.

Speaking on connectivity, Ambassador Vassilenko called on the gathering to imagine “a future where, instead of saying, ‘All roads lead to Rome,’ we might say, ‘All sustainable, well-connected, multimodal transport routes lead through Kazakhstan.’ … Or, rather, our brotherly Central Asia.” And that last quip drew applause and smiles from the audience reflecting the general warm atmosphere of the event and its appreciation of the dynamic relations between the five countries of Central Asia.

EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais spoke about consistent development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, emphasizing the EPCA’s vital role as a solid foundation for long-term partnership.

Kazakhstan is positioned to become a key player in global supply chains, driven by its critical minerals base, young workforce, and strong economic performance, said ERG CEO Shukhrat Ibragimov, according to the company’s release.

The country accounts for around 60% of Central Asia’s GDP and has a young, highly skilled population, with 40% under 25.

“Kazakhstan has enormous potential. Its strategic location as a cross-continental logistics hub, strong commitment to digital connectivity, and abundance of critical minerals make it uniquely positioned for global supply chains,” said Ibragimov.

Most of the EU’s identified critical minerals are present in Kazakhstan and ERG is committed to its contribution to the partnership.

“ERG will continue to help further advance the level of this partnership via successful collaboration with European partners. Headquartered in Luxembourg, ERG has fully integrated operations in Kazakhstan across high value-added processing, infrastructure, and logistics. Our company is a leading, growing supplier of many responsibly sourced metals and critical minerals, including copper and cobalt, aluminium, gallium, and high-carbon ferrochrome. We also produce up to 20% of the country’s electricity while actively developing renewable sources of energy to support the decarbonization agenda,” he added.

The gathering also featured a fashion show in the Kazakh national style by leading designers led by creator Bayan Zhambauova. The collection combined traditional motifs with modern design elements.