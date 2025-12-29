Kazakh FM Reaffirms Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals During Visit to Almaty Center

ASTANA — Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev visited the United Nations Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan on Dec. 26 during his working visit to Almaty, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and the UN’s central role in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

During the visit, Kosherbayev learned about the activities of the UN agencies’ offices located at the center, as well as their current priorities and prospective projects. He underscored the importance of work aimed at delivering practical outcomes that contribute to sustainable development in the region, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kosherbayev noted that the establishment and operation of the UN Regional Center in Almaty represent an important contribution by Kazakhstan to strengthening multilateral cooperation and supporting coordinated international efforts in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, inaugurated in August by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, serves as a catalyst for coordinated action to make economies resilient and vibrant, enhance regional innovation, and foster deeper cooperation across the region.