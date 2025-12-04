Kazakh FM Kosherbayev and IAEA’s Grossi Expand Nuclear Cooperation Roadmap

ALMATY – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Dec. 3 during his working visit to Vienna to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Kosherbayev discussed with the IAEA chief Kazakhstan’s plans to develop its national nuclear industry, including the construction of nuclear power plants, emphasizing that these efforts are central to the country’s long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service reported.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan places great importance on its partnership with the IAEA, including expanding the legal framework governing cooperation. Kosherbayev underscored the agency’s vital role in maintaining global nuclear security architecture and strengthening the international non-proliferation regime.

Kosherbayev also expressed gratitude to Grossi for the IAEA’s consistent support across all areas of cooperation, stressing the importance of continued efforts to develop human capital and ensure the presence of Kazakh citizens in key positions within the agency. According to him, Kazakhstan made a meaningful contribution to advancing the agenda of restoring sovereign equality among IAEA member states.

Grossi commended Kazakhstan’s significant initiatives in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including plans to build a nuclear power plant and expand nuclear medicine, as well as the successful operation of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan. He reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support throughout all stages of Kazakhstan’s nuclear power plant project and proposed preparing a cooperation roadmap covering additional priority areas.

Ongoing projects under the IAEA Technical Cooperation Program in Kazakhstan received high praise from both sides. These initiatives include developing innovative nuclear technologies for cancer treatment, improving agricultural productivity, and advancing the rehabilitation of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan and the IAEA reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding and deepening their multifaceted partnership.