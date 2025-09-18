IAEA to Support Kazakhstan at All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Construction

ALMATY — The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide assistance for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant construction during a Sept. 17 meeting on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

During the talks, the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed the planned construction of a nuclear power plant, development of nuclear infrastructure, and the use of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare, reported the agency’s press service.

Grossi praised the consistency and systematic approach of Kazakhstan’s actions and reaffirmed the IAEA’s readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the program — from site selection and construction preparations to the commissioning of facilities.

Another key focus of the meeting was the rational use of uranium resources and ensuring a stable supply to the global market. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between national interests and global commitments in the nuclear sector.

The Kazakh delegation highlighted the creation of an international consortium for the construction of the nuclear power plant, the launch of new research projects, and the commissioning of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched fuel.

The two sides agreed to develop a joint roadmap of cooperation for 2025–2027. The document will outline systematic interaction between IAEA departments and Kazakhstan, including missions and technical events in support of nuclear energy development.