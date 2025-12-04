Earthquake Shakes Almaty, Residents Spill Into Streets After Sudden Tremor

ALMATY — An earthquake rattled Almaty on Dec. 4, briefly sending residents out of their apartments and into courtyards as buildings swayed for several seconds.

According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations, the tremor originated in China, around 277 kilometers southeast of Almaty. The shaking registered at a magnitude of 2–3 across Almaty — enough for people to feel a clear jolt before a slow, rolling motion followed.

Many in Almaty said the tremor was brief but distinct, sending anyone living in a high-rise straight to evacuation. People received official notifications, alerting them to the seismic activities and advising them to follow safety instructions.

So far, officials say there are no reports of damage or injuries.

Emergency services continue to monitor the situation. Authorities urged people to remain calm and rely only on official information as updates become available.