Dimash Qudaibergen Appointed IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador

ASTANA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) of the United Nations appointed Kazakh artist Dimash Qudaibergen as a Global Goodwill Ambassador during the annual session of the council in Geneva on Dec. 8. This appointment reflects Qudaibergen’s long-standing commitment to supporting people facing crisis situations.

In 2024, Qudaibergen was named an IOM Regional Goodwill Ambassador. Using his global platform, he supported IOM’s work by raising awareness of migrants’ challenges, promoting their integration, and participating in fundraising efforts.

During his Stranger world tour, which reached audiences in New York, Mexico City, Barcelona, London, and Berlin, Qudaibergen promoted inclusivity and resilience, reaching more than 100,000 people worldwide and increasing IOM’s visibility and public engagement, reported Dimash News.

During the council session, he performed his signature song, “S.O.S d’un terrien en détresse,” for delegations from UN member states and IOM staff.

“It is a great honor for me to be here with you, and I am truly grateful for this invitation. Being named a Global Goodwill Ambassador is an incredible honor. I accept it with deep humility and a strong sense of responsibility. As a Global Goodwill Ambassador, I will continue to advocate for migrants and raise awareness about safe migration. Every heart is a light that unites us, and through this light, we build one world together,” said Qudaibergen.

IOM Director General Amy Pope praised Qudaibergen, highlighting his humanitarian efforts.

“His music reaches across borders, and his advocacy brings attention to the realities of people who are often overlooked. We are proud to welcome him as an IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador and look forward to all he will contribute to this role,” she said.