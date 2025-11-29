Turkistan Region Farmers Report Increased Wolf Attacks on Livestock

ALMATY – Turkistan Region’s Baidibek district has seen a surge in wolf attacks on livestock in recent months, causing significant losses for local farmers. Residents of the villages say the number of attacks has increased sharply since August.

Farmers note that wolves have been targeting both small livestock and large animals. Despite reinforced night patrols and efforts to guard herds, villagers report they are unable to stop the predators, reported the Kazinform news agency on Nov. 27.

Atyrkhan Kemelbekov, who operates a horse farm in the Agybet rural district, said about ten of his animals were killed. Another farmer reported losing twelve horses. Many other residents have also suffered major individual losses.

Villagers are unable to control the situation themselves, as privately owned firearms were previously withdrawn, and population control of wild predators is carried out only by authorized specialists.

According to the Baidibek district akimat (local administration), two official requests were already sent to the regional forestry and wildlife inspectorate asking for a hunter team to be deployed.

“The district will provide all necessary support for locating and regulating predator numbers,” said Zhenis Dyumshebayev, spokesperson for the district akim, in a written response.

Earlier, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev announced that Kazakhstan faces growing numbers of predators such as wolves and bears, commenting on reports that cite livestock attacks in rural areas. Quotas for hunting associations to regulate the population may be increased next year due to population growth.