Season of Savoring: Curated Autumn Weekend in Culture

ASTANA – As the season unfolds, Kazakhstan’s cultural calendar fills with inspiring performances, musical evenings, and exhibitions. From timeless ballets and operas to contemporary dance and humor, here’s what awaits audiences in Astana and Almaty this week in a lineup of events curated by The Astana Times.

Astana

“Don Quixote” ballet, Nov. 8-9

A timeless story inspired by Cervantes’ novel comes to life in a vibrant performance filled with passion, humor, and adventure. Dazzling choreography, colorful costumes, and lively music create a feast for the senses, blending Spanish spirit with graceful artistry.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Concert dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss II, Nov. 8

An evening of elegance and rhythm awaits with an orchestra performing Johann Strauss’s most beloved works – from the enchanting “The Blue Danube” to the lively “Radetzky March.” Experience true Viennese charm and the spirit of 19th-century Europe.

Venue: Qazaqqoncert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Ruslan and Ludmila” performance, Nov. 8

Step into a world of magic and adventure with a heartwarming family story about the power of love that conquers all. Witness how courage defeats deceit and good triumphs over evil in this enchanting journey filled with beauty, music, and wonder.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Dala Voices” concert, Nov. 8

Experience a unique blend of traditional Kazakh music and modern vocal artistry in a performance that celebrates the beauty of the steppe’s rich musical heritage. Powerful voices and innovative arrangements come together for an inspiring evening of ethno-motifs and classical harmony.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Festival of Korean Culture, Nov. 8

Step into the world of Korean culture, where rhythm, color, and emotion intertwine. The festival unveils centuries of tradition through graceful dances, soulful melodies, and captivating stage performances.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Entry is free.

Exhibition “Imprint of Civilization: Selected Artwares of Ancient China,” Oct. 22 – Jan. 25

This is an immersive exhibition exploring traces of ancient worlds and their timeless influence. Through artifacts, textures, and visual stories, visitors step into centuries of human creativity and heritage.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Charlie Chaplin” performance, Nov. 8

Theatrical magic and cinematic nostalgia come together in a moving story inspired by the life of a legendary silent film icon. Through expressive movement, music, and visuals, it captures the blend of humor and melancholy while exploring creativity, loneliness, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; 55/2 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Nomad Dance Convention, Nov. 8

Top dancers and choreographers come together for three days of movement, rhythm, and artistic expression. Audiences can look forward to masterclasses, stunning performances, and cross-style collaborations – from contemporary and folk to street dance — in a vibrant celebration of creativity and cultural unity.

Venue: Bar Vatican; 189 D Tole Bi Street. Tickets are available here.

“Birzhan and Sara” opera, Nov. 8

A timeless Kazakh love story returns to the stage, telling of two hearts divided by social barriers yet bound by deep emotion. Majestic music, poetic lyrics, and powerful vocals come together to highlight the beauty and soul of Kazakhstan’s operatic heritage.

Venue: Abay Opera House; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Classics Nearby” concert, Nov. 8

Enjoy an intimate evening of chamber music with “Classics Nearby.” This concert invites audiences to experience world classics in a warm, cozy setting, where every note feels personal. It’s a perfect night for those who appreciate the elegance and intimacy of live acoustic music.

Venue: Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall; 35 Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Tango Orchestra concert, Nov. 8

An evening of passion, rhythm, and elegance awaits as Dias Elemes and his tango orchestra bring the fiery sounds of Buenos Aires to Almaty. Expect lively melodies, heartfelt performances, and irresistible energy that will have you dreaming of Argentine nights.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Qazaqsha Therapy” concert, Nov. 9

A bold fusion of Kazakh heritage and modern sound. Traditional melodies meet contemporary rhythms, creating a captivating musical journey that celebrates culture and renews the spirit.

Venue: Almaty Theater; 30 Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Vivaldi: The Four Seasons” concert by Tynda Music, Nov. 9

This concert reimagines the elegance of baroque music through a modern lens, bringing new life to Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Audiences will experience the changing moods of nature – from the gentle awakening of spring and the warmth of summer to the golden hues of autumn and the quiet stillness of winter.

Venue: Abay Opera House; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.