President Tokayev Pays State Visit to Russia, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an informal meeting on Nov. 11 in Moscow as part of the state visit, reaffirming the enduring nature of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two nations.

During the conversation, Tokayev expressed his gratitude for the warm reception extended to him in the Russian capital, reported the Akorda press service.

“Our bilateral cooperation is characterized by strategic partnership and allied relations. If any issues arise, they are naturally resolved through the efforts of our heads of state and governments,” he said.

Putin, in turn, noted the high level of political dialogue and the importance of regular personal meetings between the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev visited the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), where he met with students from Kazakhstan and faculty.

The conversation was held in the Kazakh language and centered on the values of diplomacy, openness, and friendship. President Tokayev emphasized that mutual understanding and respect between the youth of both countries form the foundation of the long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.