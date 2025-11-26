National Report Outlines Current Domestic Violence Situation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan unveiled its national report on the prevention of domestic violence, prepared by the center for family and gender policy studies of the Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development (KIPD) on Nov. 25. The presentation coincided with the launch of the global UN-backed campaign titled 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, aimed at raising awareness and drawing attention to violence against women and girls.

The report consists of four analytical sections covering the current situation, latent forms of violence, the effectiveness of existing measures, and emerging prevention practices. The research draws on sociological surveys, official statistics, expert assessments, in-depth interviews with victims and perpetrators, and comparative analysis of international legislation.

Opening the presentation, KIPD Chair Zhuldyzai Iskakova emphasized that the annual report remains an essential tool for monitoring the domestic violence situation and guiding policy development. She underlined that citizen safety, especially for women and children, continues to be one of the government’s top priorities.

Impact of legislative changes

According to the report, Kazakhstan recorded a significant increase in domestic violence-related criminal cases in 2024: 3,382 incidents compared to 923 a year earlier. In January-October, 1,630 offenses were registered. This growth reflects recent legislative reforms rather than a deterioration of the situation.

Following the adoption of law on women’s rights and children’s safety on April 15, 2024, several forms of domestic violence previously treated as administrative offenses were reclassified as criminal misconduct. This shift allowed authorities to formalize previously hidden forms of violence and intervene earlier, dramatically increasing detection and legal protection even in cases involving minor aggression.

At the same time, the number of serious and particularly serious crimes decreased from 504 in 2023 to 445 in 2024, suggesting that early state intervention may be preventing escalation.

Public perceptions and forms of violence

Public attitudes remain mixed. The report finds that 69% of citizens view domestic violence as a serious social problem, while one in five believes it is exaggerated, and 7% deny its existence altogether.

Among those who have witnessed domestic violence in families of acquaintances, physical violence was observed in 64.5% of cases and psychological abuse in 59.6%. Economic violence appeared in 29.4%, restrictions on movement in 22.3%, and digital monitoring in 20.9%. Sexual violence was noted in 10.4 % of cases.

Women continue to be perceived as the most vulnerable group, cited by 78.2% of respondents. Children follow at 56.3%, showing a noticeable increase compared to 2023. Elderly people and individuals with disabilities are also considered at risk, though to a lesser degree.

Profiles of victims and perpetrators

The report highlights recurring patterns among women who experience domestic violence, including social isolation, economic dependence, lack of housing, repeated returns to the abuser, and delayed appeals for help – sometimes after years of abuse.

Interviews paint a portrait of perpetrators often facing personal and social crises: unstable employment, alcohol or substance abuse, low stress tolerance, authoritarian tendencies, and childhood exposure to violence.

Violence against children, the elderly, and people with disabilities

Domestic violence against children remains a critical concern. Between 2021 and 2024, crimes against minors grew by 60% nationwide. Sexualized violence against children also remains persistently high, particularly in regions such as the Almaty Region, the cities of Almaty and Astana, and the Karagandy and Turkistan Regions.

Violence against the elderly and people with disabilities is another largely hidden problem. Around a quarter of respondents reported hearing of such cases, yet official statistics remain absent, and the lack of specialized care services increases dependency within families.

Preventive work and remaining challenges

Some 2,324 mobile response teams were deployed nationwide, identifying 64,243 families in difficult situations this year. Tens of thousands of citizens received assistance with documents, employment, or social benefits. Nevertheless, the report stresses that resources remain insufficient.

There is a shortage of qualified psychologists and social workers, especially in rural areas, and existing support centers are overloaded. Specialized services for certain groups, such as adolescents, are lacking. Work with perpetrators remains limited, reducing the preventive impact of interventions.