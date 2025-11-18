Kyrgyz Republic’s Economy Shows Balanced Growth Across Sectors

ALMATY — The Kyrgyz Republic’s economy continued its steady growth in 2025, with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 1.427 trillion soms (US$16.32 billion) since January.

The report, released on Nov. 14 by the Kyrgyz National Statistical Committee, highlighted three main drivers of economic expansion such as goods production, the services sector, and tax revenues.

Goods production leads growth

The fastest-growing segment of the economy was goods production, which accelerated by 11.3% over the period. Within this sector, construction saw a surge of 27.7%, increasing its share of GDP from 7.1% to 8.3%.

Industrial output expanded by 9.9%, raising its contribution from 16.6% to 17.6%, while electricity and gas supply recorded growth of 15%. Manufacturing grew 7.9%, and mining output rose 17.1%, signaling strong momentum across industrial sectors.

Agriculture lagged behind, expanding just 2% and seeing its share of GDP decline slightly from 9.9% to 9.5%.

Services remain largest contributor

The services sector continued to hold the largest share of the economy, contributing 49.6% of GDP, though its growth slowed to 8.8%, leading to a modest decline in its overall share. Trade activities performed well, expanding by 15.3% and slightly increasing their GDP contribution from 16.2% to 16.4%.

The hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants, grew 16.9%, while transportation and storage rose by 9.1%. Growth was more moderate in information and communications, which expanded by 6.1%.

Tax revenues on products also contributed to the GDP rise, growing 10.8% amid increased trade activity and robust performance in the commercial sector.