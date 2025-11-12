Kyrgyz Republic to Fully Repay External Debt by 2035, Kyrgyz President Says

ALMATY – Kyrgyzstan plans to completely repay its external debt by 2035, President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov announced in a national address on Nov. 10, outlining the country’s strategy for managing both foreign and domestic debt accumulated over the past three decades.

Japarov provided a detailed breakdown of debt repayments in recent years. Between 2020 and 2025, Kyrgyz Republic allocated a total of 285.4 billion soms (approximately US$3.3 billion) to debt servicing, reported the Kazinform news agency.

From the total amount, 170.5 billion soms (US$1.9 billion) went toward external debt, while 114.9 billion soms (US$1.4 billion) covered domestic obligations. Annual repayments have steadily increased, from 31 billion soms (US$360 million) in 2020 to an estimated 79 billion soms (US$920 million) in 2025.

“We will completely eliminate accumulated external debt by 2035, and without significant difficulties. This will be made possible by the high rates of economic growth, which are expected to continue over the next 15–20 years. With large-scale projects underway and new investments coming in, the country’s GDP will grow even faster,” Japarov said.

He also noted that the sustainability of government debt is measured by its ratio to GDP, which currently stands at 42%, significantly lower than historical peaks of 68–84%. Japarov emphasized that borrowing is focused solely on economic development projects, which are expected to be self-financing.

“The loans will not be repaid from the budget because each project will cover its own costs,” he said.