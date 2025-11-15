Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Presidents Hold High-Level Talks in Tashkent

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held comprehensive negotiations on Nov. 15 in Tashkent, reaffirming the strong partnership and strategic alliance between the two neighboring nations.

During the meeting, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome and Uzbekistan’s traditional hospitality. The Presidents discussed future cooperation across key sectors, emphasizing the continued strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic relations, reported Akorda.

The talks focused on expanding collaboration in trade, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and water resources. The two Presidents also highlighted the importance of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties between their peoples.

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also exchanged views on pressing regional and international topics.