Kazakhstan to Launch Investment Order Program to Boost Import Substitution in 2026

ALMATY — Kazakhstan will launch the investment order program in 2026 to stimulate domestic production and reduce import dependency, the government announced on Nov. 11, following a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

The initiative aims to support investment projects by small, medium, and large businesses producing high-demand goods with a large share of imports, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Under the program, the government will identify promising niches with strong potential for import substitution and export, while regions will determine specific projects and local businesses capable of implementing them.

“Together with regional administrations, we analyzed the production potential of each area and formed an investment portfolio in the agro-industrial complex worth 4.3 trillion tenge (approximately US$8 billion), covering 202 projects,” said Vice Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kenzhehanuly.

The investment order continues previous state programs aimed at import substitution, but with a sharper focus on the economic efficiency of region-specific projects.

According to the plan, Turkish company Tiryaki Holding is also implementing a $320 million project to build an integrated agro-industrial complex for deep grain and legume processing in Astana. The facility, with a processing capacity of 240,000 tons of wheat and 80,000 tons of peas per year, is set to be completed by 2028.

Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov also presented a list of 26 types of consumer goods with high import dependency, including textiles, school uniforms, footwear, sanitary ware, home appliances, cosmetics, and hygiene products.

A portfolio of 67 investment projects worth over 600 billion tenge (US$1.11 billion) has been prepared with expected 10,000 jobs created. Key initiatives include cotton fabric production in Turkistan region, sanitary ware in Kyzylorda region, insulation materials in Karagandy region, and wood panel production in North Kazakhstan..

All projects will undergo an expert review by Baiterek Holding to assess their economic feasibility and investment attractiveness. Funding will be provided through its subsidiaries and commercial banks.

Concluding the meeting, Zhumangarin emphasized the need for swift legal and organizational preparation to launch the program.

“The essence of the program is simple. Funding will go to regions where real work is being done and viable projects exist,” he said.