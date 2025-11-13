Kazakhstan Launches Unified Interbank QR Payment System

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has officially launched a unified interbank QR payment system, allowing consumers to pay with a single QR code regardless of their bank. The system, developed by the National Payment Corporation in collaboration with banks’ technical teams, aims to simplify transactions and strengthen the country’s position as a fintech leader in Central Asia.

The launch was announced at the Central Asia Fintech Summit on Nov. 13 in Almaty by National Bank Chairman Timur Suleimenov, who highlighted the benefits for both consumers and the financial system.

“This project will make life easier for ordinary consumers, positively impact the financial system, and consolidate our leadership in Central Asia,” he said.

Zhanar Samayeva, chairperson of the National Payment Corporation, said the service is planned to be scaled across all regions and retail outlets, with three more banks expected to join by the end of the year, and a full-scale launch anticipated in 2026.

The system builds on Kazakhstan’s earlier fintech initiatives, including the digital tenge pilot project, which Suleimenov described as a fully functioning tool that ensures transparency and control over public-sector transactions.

To use the unified QR code, customers open their bank’s mobile app, scan the code at a merchant’s terminal, and confirm the payment.