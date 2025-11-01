Kazakhstan Draws Major Investment Commitments at KGIR

ASTANA — Kazakhstan signed 49 new investment agreements worth $7.5 billion at the eighth Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR) on Oct. 31 in Astana. The forum gathered more than 1,000 participants from over 50 countries, including senior executives from international and domestic companies across the energy, agriculture, finance, pharmaceuticals, and consulting sectors.

Thirteen commercial agreements worth $3.8 billion were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Opening the forum, Bektenov said that Kazakhstan remains open and predictable for long-term investments and continues to maintain direct dialogue with investors.

“Kazakhstan remains an open and predictable country for long-term investments. Building a relationship of trust with investors is an integral part of our investment policy. I invite everyone to make full use of the opportunities available for developing business in Kazakhstan. We are ready to provide comprehensive support at every stage of project implementation,” said Bektenov.

He emphasized that the country is shifting toward a model in which the government not only supports but also initiates projects in partnership with investors. Over the first nine months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product grew by 6.3%, while investment in fixed capital increased by 13.5% to 13.8 trillion tenge (US$26.04 billion).

Key agreements across manufacturing, energy and agriculture

The roundtable resulted in agreements across multiple industries and regions.

In manufacturing, the Ministry of Industry and Construction signed with Kazakhstan Lihua to expand production, while QazCement Industries agreed to build a cement plant in the Aktobe Region.

In energy and environmental projects, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources signed with East Hope to establish the Astana Energy Eco-Park and with Shaanxi Construction Engineering Kazakhstan to build a waste-to-energy plant in Shymkent. The Mangystau Region signed with Qazaq LNG Mangistau for a liquefied natural gas facility in the Karakiya district.

Agriculture was also a key focus. The Akmola Region and China’s Hopefull Grain & Oil Group agreed to build a deep wheat-processing complex. The Ministry of Agriculture and Turkistan Cotton Agroindustrial Complex will create a cotton-textile cluster in the Turkistan Region. Another deal was signed with Asyl Sugar to build a new sugar plant in the North Kazakhstan Region.

Additional agricultural agreements include a partnership with Fabe-Agro to build a greenhouse complex in Shymkent and a framework deal among the Ministry of Agriculture, the Kyzylorda Akimat (regional administration), and Harvest Agro Holding to establish an agro-industrial cluster in the region.

The Ministry of Agriculture also signed with Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers to build a beverage production plant in the Aktobe Region. The Almaty regional administration, Hopefull Grain & Oil Group, and Kazakhstan Utility Systems agreed to develop new industrial parks.

The International Finance Corporation and KazFoodProducts signed a deal to launch sustainable aviation fuel production in Kazakhstan.

Foreign companies unveil new projects and expansion plans

During the exhibition held alongside the forum, Bektenov viewed projects under development and new proposals from international investors.

Swiss company Harvest Group SA presented an irrigation project to convert 300,000 hectares of pastureland into irrigated fields by 2029, increasing soil productivity by up to sixfold.

Turkish company Orzax Alyors announced a $40 million investment to build Central Asia’s largest dietary supplement facility that meets international good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards in the TURAN Special Economic Zone in Turkistan.

“Kazakhstan is the regional leader in digital transformation and environmentally friendly production. We have decided to invest $40 million in constructing the largest food supplement production facility in Central Asia that meets GMP standards. Our plant is being built in the TURAN Special Economic Zone, located in the city of Turkistan. The production will create 500 jobs and achieve an annual export volume of $100 million, with further growth to follow,” said Orzax Group Chairman Selman Alimoğlu.

In addition, pharmaceutical companies R-Pharm and Abdibrahim Global Pharm announced plans to build new facilities to produce medicines. Swiss manufacturer Stadler will launch production of railway rolling stock and components. Primus Education plans to open a campus of Britain’s Coventry University in Kazakhstan, Success Co., Ltd. will develop industrial manufacturing facilities, and RETD presented a proposal for a high-speed transport system in the Almaty agglomeration.

Previous KGIR agreements taking shape

Bektenov also outlined the progress of projects that stemmed from last year’s roundtable.

China’s Fufeng Group is completing a corn-processing agropark, while PepsiCo is building a savory snack plant in the Almaty Region, expected to open early next year. Dalian Hesheng Holding Group is constructing a deep wheat-processing plant, and Spain’s Roca Group is preparing to establish a sanitary ware production facility for export.

Lihua Group launched a cotton textile cluster within the TURAN Special Economic Zone in Turkistan, and the KIA Qazaqstan automobile plant, completed in two years, is now operational.