Kazakhstan Develops Five Cross-Border Hubs to Boost Exports and Trade Connectivity

ASTANA – Five major cross-border hubs are being developed in the country to establish Kazakhstan as a key transport and logistics hub. The launch of these hubs will significantly accelerate trade processes with neighboring countries, increase non-resource exports by 30%, and provide effective logistics conditions for Kazakh companies, said Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev during a Nov. 25 government meeting.

He reported that management companies have been identified for all areas and active infrastructure construction is underway, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“We are entering the active phase of investment project implementation. At this stage, the emphasis will be on the practical launch of projects, expanding logistics capabilities, and engaging businesses in new cooperation formats,” he said.

Notably, the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation is being established on the border with Uzbekistan, which will increase trade turnover between the two countries to $10 billion. In the east of the country, the Khorgos hub is being developed, including the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation and Khorgos-Eastern Gate special economic zones (SEZs). Here, the SkyHansa international airport and new logistics complexes are being built to increase throughput with China.

According to Shakkaliyev, work is also underway to develop the Caspian hub, where a container hub and the Sarzha multifunctional terminal are being built in the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. In western Kazakhstan, the Eurasia Cross-Border Trade Center, focused on exports to Russia, is operational, while an Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex is being developed in the Zhambyl Region along the Western Europe – Western China corridor. This hub will facilitate processing and distribution of goods at the border with the Kyrgyz Republic.