Kazakhstan Builds Path to Sustainable Growth Through Logistics and Innovation

ASTANA – Experts discussed the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, food security, and innovation as key pillars of sustainable economic growth during the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR) on Oct. 31 in Astana.

According to Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazakhstan’s deputy foreign minister, the country has invested more than $35 billion in transport infrastructure over the past few decades, expanding its network to 21,000 kilometers of railways, 95,000 kilometers of highways, and two seaports, Aktau and Kuryk.

“Kazakhstan occupies a strategic position between Europe and Asia, playing a key role in shaping new transport and energy routes. Logistics and food security are interconnected priorities on which sustainable development depends. Our goal is to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a regional hub, to export not only raw materials, but also high-value products, and create new opportunities for investment and cooperation,” said Kuantyrov as he addressed a panel session titled Logistics Transformation and the Food of the Future: New Drivers of Kazakhstan’s Sustainable Growth.

He noted that eight international corridors now pass through Kazakhstan, making it a central hub of the Belt and Road Initiative and a key transit partner for China, the European Union, and Central Asia. The most dynamic of these is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which links China and Kazakhstan across the Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

“In 2024, transit through the Middle Corridor increased by 60%, reaching 4.5 million tons of cargo. It’s not only a transport route, but a symbol of economic stability, diversification, and a reliable alternative for global supply chains,” said Kuantyrov.

Kuantyrov added that Kazakhstan aims to become a regional leader in sustainable logistics, green transport, and food innovation.

Kazakhstan’s role in global supply chains

Foreign partners also highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing importance in global logistics.

“Kazakhstan is strategically located between Europe and China, two of the world’s largest trading blocs. A significant amount of container cargo moves through Kazakhstan, making it a vital link between these two regions,” said Jérôme Boyet, managing director for Western and Central Asia at Alstom.

He noted that rail transportation remains the fastest and most efficient mode for delivering goods along the China-Europe route, particularly for food products moving through the Middle Corridor and the Caspian Sea.

Boyet added that Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure has significant untapped potential.

“Globally, long distances are covered by diesel locomotives and shorter ones by electric ones. The more such shipments there are, the greater the benefits of electrification. Over the past five years, the use of digital systems, machine learning, and AI has grown. We can now track train movements in real time and manage them more safely. Kazakhstan’s infrastructure potential has not yet been fully realized,” he said.

Diversifying beyond oil and gas

Matthew J. Sagers, vice president and head of Eurasian Energy Service at S&P Global, discussed the shift in investment flows in Kazakhstan, moving away from a single-industry economy, specifically oil and gas, towards a more diversified economy.

He noted that while oil and gas have long dominated Kazakhstan’s economy, new industries are now driving growth.

“We have seen a relative decline in investment in oil and gas, once the dominant part of the economy, and strong growth in other sectors. Kazakhstan is transforming from a one-trick economy into something much broader and more diversified,” said Sagers.

According to him, oil and gas investment peaked in 2019 at $12.3 billion, accounting for nearly 38% of total investment. By 2024, that figure had fallen to $4.6 billion, or 12%, while overall investment continued to grow. In 2025, oil and gas investment is projected to reach $3 billion, representing around 9% of total capital inflows.

“This doesn’t mean oil and gas will stop being important, but it will no longer dominate as it once did. Kazakhstan is now seriously pursuing economic diversification, and as investment leads, the rest of the economy will follow,” he said.

Renewable energy and petrochemicals

Addressing renewable and sustainable energy, Sagers highlighted that global demand for clean power continues to rise as countries seek to reduce carbon emissions.

“We see that the appetite for renewables worldwide is growing. Part of it has to do with kind of ameliorating the overall global footprint, and you have the technological prowess to do it in renewables in terms of power. So, power is becoming the primary vector for decarbonization, things like airplanes. We see this happening globally,” he said, highlighting the same trend in Kazakhstan.

Sagers noted that while some countries, such as China and those in Europe, are reassessing their renewable energy strategies based on affordability and manufacturing capacity, Kazakhstan is taking a more balanced approach.

The discussion also touched on Kazakhstan’s petrochemical industry, which the speaker called a “natural downstream step” in the country’s economic diversification.

“Using domestic oil and gas resources for value-added manufacturing helps retain more capital within the country. However, there are challenges – global petrochemical markets are currently oversupplied, and building large-scale plants in Kazakhstan can be more expensive than in places like China,” he said

He expressed optimism about the sector’s long-term potential.

“We expect continued growth in plastics and synthetic materials. Given Kazakhstan’s strong raw material base and talent, the country is well-positioned to benefit,” said Sagers.