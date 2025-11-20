Kazakhstan Boosts Agricultural Output by 5.4% as Exports Reach $4.7 Billion

ALMATY — Kazakhstan’s agricultural output grew to 8.1 trillion tenge (approximately US$15.39 billion) in the January-October 2025 period, marking a 5.4% increase, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told during a meeting with Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov on Nov. 19.

According to Saparov, food production also rose by 9%, reaching 3.1 trillion tenge (US$5.97 billion), while agricultural exports expanded to $4.7 billion, underscoring strong momentum in the sector, Akorda reported.

The minister also reported that the government will soon adopt a comprehensive development plan for the livestock sector. Significant attention is being given to digital transformation. Work is progressing on the creation of an electronic agro-industrial complex (e-AIC), a unified digital ecosystem that will integrate land management, crop production, livestock, aquaculture, and the subsidy system into a single platform linked with all national information databases.

Expanding livestock export markets

Kazakhstan continues to broaden the global footprint of its livestock industry, exporting agricultural products to more than 15 countries, including markets in the EAEU, European Union, Gulf states, China, Japan, South Korea, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, cooperation with China remains particularly active. The two countries have already signed veterinary protocols covering exports of processed beef, hides, poultry meat, and by-products, while consultations are underway to open the Chinese market for horsemeat, beef, lamb, and pork.

Kazakhstan also has been added to the EU list of authorized honey exporters and is exploring new avenues for exporting horsemeat and aquaculture products, reported the Ministry of Agriculture.

Growing cooperation and new markets

In total, 3,702 Kazakh enterprises have been included in foreign export registries across key markets. Iraq approved veterinary certificates for cattle and small ruminant meat, while Georgia agreed to four certificates enabling broader exports. Imports of fish and beekeeping products were authorized by Azerbaijan and Iran approved imports of livestock hides.

New export initiatives are underway with Japan for live horses, mare and camel milk. South Korea is a potential partner for ice cream export, while Malaysia is considering dairy and meat products distribution.

Grain exports’ increase

Kazakhstan’s grain exports have also shown strong momentum this season. According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, between September and Nov. 13, the country exported 2.6 million tons of new-harvest grain in 2025, up from 2.2 million tons during the same period last year.

Growth was particularly strong in neighboring markets. Shipments to Uzbekistan grew by 41%, rising from 872,000 to 1,232,000 tons. Exports to the Kyrgyz Republic more than doubled, increasing from 32,000 to 73,000 tons. Deliveries to Azerbaijan rose by 30%, while exports to Afghanistan expanded by 35%.