Tokayev Calls for On-Time Harvest, Bigger Agricultural Role in Economy

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the second AgriForum in November to discuss sectoral development and state support measures, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Sept. 16 working trip to the Akmola Region, where he inspected the progress of the ongoing harvest campaign, met with local farmers, and held a regional meeting on agricultural development.

According to Akorda, sown areas in the region increased by 300,000 hectares this year, reaching 5.5 million hectares. Forecasts indicate that grain production will exceed 7 million tons, while oilseed output is expected to surpass 650,000 tons. As of now, 3.6 million tons of grain have been harvested with an average yield of 15.4 quintals per hectare, with quality rated as high, reported Akorda.

In line with Tokayev’s earlier instructions, the Akmola Region continues to expand high-yield oilseed production, which has grown 2.5 times compared to 2023, reaching 495,000 hectares. Among the effective enterprises highlighted was Zerendi Sakhtau Onimderi LLP, which cultivates grains and legumes while also engaging in cattle and horse breeding. The enterprise operates its own oil plant with a capacity of 2,500 tons, along with a poultry farm and a flour mill.

Addressing agricultural producers, Tokayev underscored that favorable weather conditions and government support measures, including fuel provision and concessional loans, have laid the groundwork for a productive season. He reiterated the need to focus on deep processing of agricultural products, noting that while agricultural output reached 8.25 trillion tenge (US$15.2 billion) in 2024, this still accounts for only around 6% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

“Agriculture is one of our key assets. Kazakhstan’s export potential of 12 million tons of grain is already significant, with buyers in Europe and new markets such as Vietnam, which recently received its first shipment of 15,000 tons,” he said.

Tokayev visited a regional exhibition of agricultural products, including semi-finished goods, canned foods, dairy, meat, and baked items. He stressed the need to complete harvesting operations on time, linking them directly to national food security and domestic market stability.

“Successful completion of this year’s harvest will not only strengthen internal stability but also expand our export opportunities. Last year was a record year for Kazakhstan’s agriculture thanks to the dedication of farmers and the effective application of modern agrotechnologies. Current results for the first eight months of the year are also encouraging,” he noted.

President Tokayev thanked farmers for their determination

In recognition of farmers’ efforts, Tokayev expressed gratitude for their resilience and professionalism in the face of challenges.

“Every year, harvest time becomes a test of your skill, determination, and patriotism. Our farmers consistently pass this test with honor, contributing significantly to food security, economic growth, and rural well-being,” he said.

To support this work, President Tokayev highlighted unprecedented state measures, including a record allocation of one trillion tenge (US$1.8 billion) this year for concessional agricultural financing. He reaffirmed the long-term goal of doubling gross agricultural production and urged farmers and officials not to slow down the pace of progress.

Priority measures and livestock development

Looking ahead, Tokayev outlined priority measures to boost crop farming, including further diversification of sown areas toward high-margin crops, early concessional financing for the 2026 planting season, and uninterrupted supply of fuel, financing, and machinery during harvest. He also called for expanded storage capacity, notably modern elevators tailored to different crops, supported by special financing programs.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of seed quality, noting the need for stronger domestic seed production and improved subsidy mechanisms, similar to those already applied to fertilizers.

Beyond crop farming, Tokayev underlined the potential of livestock development. A new program to expand this subsector, offering long-term concessional financing, will be finalized by the end of the year. He also urged the acceleration of digital technology adoption across the agricultural value chain, ensuring full traceability in crop and livestock production through partnerships with the IT sector.

“Significant public funds are allocated to agriculture, and every measure must yield clear, positive results for the sector. The government will continue to support diligent farmers, and agriculture will remain under my special oversight. As the saying goes, a burden is light when carried together. I am confident that we will complete this campaign on time and successfully,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Tokayev shared plans to visit the Kostanai Region later this year, including Arkalyk and the Torgai area, which he pledged to prioritize as part of Kazakhstan’s agricultural and regional development agenda.

General development plan for Kokshetau

President Tokayev was presented with Kokshetau’s development plan until 2050. It includes the construction of a thermal power plant, a regional hospital, a civil defense academy, a sports complex, and an industrial zone with 60 enterprises. The city will expand by 7,000 hectares, with a modern business center on Lake Kopa and 10 million square meters of housing to support population growth to 500,000.

President Tokayev instructed the construction of a football stadium for at least 10,000 spectators.