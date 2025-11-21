Kazakhstan, Armenia Set Sights on Expanded Trade, Digital, and Cultural Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Armenia unveiled trade plans and cultural initiatives to deepen ties. Following high-level talks, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a media briefing on Nov. 21, emphasizing the growing strategic partnership between the countries.

Tokayev underscored that Armenia is an important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan, noting that bilateral relations are founded on strong friendship and mutual respect. He highlighted Prime Minister Pashinyan’s invaluable contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan-Armenia relations, reported Akorda.

Trade, investment, and economic cooperation

“I highly appreciate the results of today’s substantive talks. We placed particular emphasis on intensifying trade, economic, and investment cooperation. We agreed to take specific measures to increase mutual trade volumes and expand the range of goods. To boost mutual trade, Kazakhstan is ready to offer goods worth a total of $350 million to the Armenian market. We also expressed our readiness to support Armenia’s export potential and emphasized the importance of implementing investment projects,” President Tokayev said.

An agreement was reached to take practical steps to strengthen ties between entrepreneurs. The newly established Kazakhstan-Armenia Business Council aims to unite business representatives from both countries and facilitate the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

President Tokayev said that discussions also focused on expanding partnerships in industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, construction, and other sectors, with priority given to effectively leveraging the potential of the transport and transit sector.

“The new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus creates favorable conditions for expanding bilateral and interregional contacts. Kazakhstan supports Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace initiative in the transport and transit sector. We also confirm our interest in participating in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). Connecting these strategic corridors with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North-South Corridor serves the interests of both countries,” Tokayev said.

He expressed gratitude to the leader of Azerbaijan for lifting sanctions and creating conditions for direct bilateral trade through the country. In November, the first shipment of 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheat was delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan, an initiative of significant political and economic importance.

“Kazakhstan is ready to regularly supply high-quality grain products and other goods to Armenia. One of the priority tasks is to open direct flights between the two countries and organize air cargo transportation,” he added.

Digitalization, artificial intelligence, and innovation

President Tokayev highlighted the great potential for cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

“We agreed to exchange experience in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and digital solutions, and discussed prospects for joint projects,” he said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed interest in Astana Hub, the region’s largest IT startup technopark, and the Alem.ai artificial intelligence center. Next year, the TUMO Astana International Educational Center of Armenia will open at Alem.ai, he said.

Cultural and humanitarian ties

The briefing also addressed cultural and humanitarian cooperation, with plans to hold cross-cultural Days of Medicine in the coming years. Armenian Culture Days were held in Astana last year, while Kazakhstan Culture Days were hosted in Yerevan for the first time this year. A park named after Abai Kunanbaiuly opened in the Armenian capital, and one of Astana’s streets was named after the outstanding Armenian educator Mesrop Mashtots.

Regional and international topics

President Tokayev also touched on current regional and international agendas, noting alignment on many topics.

“In the current complex geopolitical situation, I support U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, as well as the plan he has presented. Kazakhstan fully welcomes the shared desire of Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach peace. We wish for the successful continuation of this important historical process and are always ready to participate in its advancement. I reiterated this position during today’s talks,” he said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas.