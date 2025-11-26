Kazakh Streaming Platform Scores Dual Wins at Prestigious GEMA Asia Awards 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s first streaming service Unico Play secured two major wins at the prestigious GEMA Asia Awards 2025, earning both gold and silver for its marketing campaign promoting the original series “Qara Bekire” (Black Caviar).

The international awards ceremony, considered one of the entertainment industry’s most respected competitions in the Asia–Pacific region, recognized the Kazakh platform for its innovative promotional strategy.

Qara Bekire received the gold award for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign and a silver award for Best Key Art: Poster Campaign, placing Unico Play alongside global giants such as Netflix, Sony, and Warner Brothers, who competed in the key categories.

According to Unico Play, the project’s success highlights the growing competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s streaming industry on the international stage.

The series explores the urgent issue of poaching in the Caspian region through the story of two brothers who find themselves on opposing sides of the law. It also stands out as the first large-scale Kazakh action drama filmed entirely on the shores and waters of the Caspian Sea.

The GEMA Asia Awards is the successor to the renowned Promax Awards, which dates back to 1956 and annually brings together leading studios and streaming platforms from across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia.