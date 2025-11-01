Kazakh Startup Raises $500,000 to Expand in US Trucking Market

ASTANA – Kazakh startup Call2action.ai, founded by Yersultan Jussakinov, has closed a $500,000 pre-seed funding round at a $6 million valuation to accelerate its expansion in the United States logistics and trucking market, reported Digital Business news agency on Oct. 28.

Call2action.ai is a generative AI-powered platform that enables companies to hire employees five times faster and three times more cost-effectively. The platform uses artificial intelligence to conduct interviews, assess candidates’ skills, and generate shortlists of qualified drivers, mechanics, and dispatchers within hours.

Most of the investment came from U.S. venture funds and angel investors, including Y Combinator graduates, MIT Alumni, and MOST VC. The round also attracted major players in the trucking industry, including fleet owners and logistics companies nationwide.

According to industry estimates, the U.S. freight transportation sector exceeds $1.3 trillion, with 75% of all cargo delivered by trucks and only 25% by rail and air.

“We are solving a problem in a massive and undervalued market employing over nine million people. Truck driving is the most common and in-demand profession in the U.S., yet the market remains underserved. Our platform helps companies fill vacancies instantly and regain profits instead of losing them to downtime,” said Dzhusakinov.

The startup has conducted over 5,000 AI-driven interviews and continues to scale in the U.S. market. Its clients include transportation and service companies that use the platform to automate the hiring of drivers, mechanics, and office staff.

Call2action.ai aims to reach more than 50 paying clients in the near future and position itself as a leading AI hiring platform for the U.S. logistics industry.