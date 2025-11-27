Kazakh President Participates in CSTO Council Meetings in Bishkek

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization meetings on Nov. 27 in Bishkek.

The meetings brought together the heads of state of Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Tajikistan to discuss pressing topics of international and regional security. During the sessions, leaders reviewed the implementation of CSTO’s key initiatives this year, set priorities for the upcoming period, and endorsed measures to strengthen collective security among member states.

The summit also marked the conclusion of Imangali Tasmagambetov’s tenure as CSTO Secretary-General, with Taalatbek Masadykov of the Kyrgyz Republic appointed as his successor for a three-year term starting Jan. 1 next year, reported Akorda.

A Declaration of the Collective Security Council was adopted, along with a series of documents aimed at further improving the CSTO system in the interests of all member countries.

On Nov. 26, the presidents held an informal meeting at the Ala-Archa residence, featuring a brief ethnocultural program. At the Kyrgyz Village ethnographic complex, they were introduced to elements of traditional Kyrgyz life and culture.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev attended the joint session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers, and Committee of Security Council Secretaries of the CSTO on Nov. 26.

The Kazakh delegation also included Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov and Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov.

Participants discussed current international and regional security topics, reviewed CSTO activities over the past year, and outlined priorities for 2026. Kosherbayev presented Kazakhstan’s approach to strengthening cooperation within the CSTO and proposed initiatives for the organization’s development.