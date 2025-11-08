Central Asia and US Reaffirm Commitment to Economic Cooperation

ASTANA — The governments of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States, collectively known as the C5+1 countries, have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic cooperation within the C5+1 diplomatic platform. The understanding was formalized in a statement of intent released by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov. 8, marking the tenth anniversary of the C5+1 platform.

Recognizing the steady strengthening of economic cooperation within the framework, which has generated tens of billions of dollars in recent trade and investment, the countries reaffirmed the importance of healthy economies that sustain the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of their nations. The statement also acknowledged the B5+1 as a vital business counterpart to the C5+1 platform, advancing a regional approach to expanding commercial ties among the participating states.

According to the statement, the C5+1 countries intend to promote prosperity, peace, and progress by increasing economic activity and mutual engagement.

Commercial environment

The countries agreed to improve the ease of doing business and encourage trade and investment by implementing regulatory reforms. They will support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises and promote mutually beneficial joint ventures designed to enhance export potential and drive innovation.

They also committed to ensuring timely, transparent processes for resolving commercial disputes, emphasizing the sanctity of contracts. The statement highlights plans to collaborate on improving product standards to ensure quality and safety in line with internationally recognized norms adopted by C5+1 countries.

The parties intend to create favorable conditions for the development of IT startups and innovative companies by improving access to venture capital, accelerators, and international markets. They will support open, transparent, and fair markets that provide a stable environment for commercial activity while reinforcing the protection of intellectual property and other rights that build investor confidence.

The C5+1 governments also expressed support for the upcoming B5+1 Forum, scheduled to take place on Feb. 4–6, 2026, in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. The forum aims to further advance economic cooperation between Central Asia and the United States and follows the success of the inaugural B5+1 Forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in March 2024.

Trade, investment, and critical minerals

The statement outlines intentions to ensure secure, reliable, and diversified energy supplies, and to encourage investment and trade in the energy and critical minerals sectors. The countries will pursue civil nuclear cooperation, including through capacity building, workforce professionalization, and the deployment of cutting-edge civil nuclear technologies, in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidance.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continue engagement through the C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue, aimed at advancing geological exploration, mining, and processing investments. The initiative seeks to promote value-added production, including downstream industries, to better integrate Central Asia’s critical minerals into global supply chains.

The governments agreed to encourage trade and investment in high-growth sectors, including hydropower, tourism, IT, e-commerce, and agriculture. They also committed to adopting trusted internet and communications technologies and infrastructure, including fiber-optic networks, 5G and 6G systems, undersea cables, data centers, and satellite communications, while seeking alignment with international standards that support secure cross-border data flows, such as those under the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum.

The C5+1 countries intend to promote the development of artificial intelligence based on shared values of innovation and partnership, fostering technological progress and a sustainable digital economy. They will integrate AI and digital innovation into C5+1 working groups to exchange best practices and support national AI strategies. Cooperation in AI research and education will include academic exchanges, training programs, and joint projects in machine learning, robotics, and data analytics. The parties also plan to encourage the creation of smart cities and advance digital transformation across Central Asia.

The countries further expressed support for digital transformation initiatives, including e-government development, digital services for businesses and citizens, and the establishment of AI centers. They also committed to strengthening cybersecurity cooperation, including protecting critical infrastructure, sharing information on cyber threats, training specialists, and developing common standards and trusted digital platforms.

Trans-Caspian Trade Route and connectivity

The six nations agreed to enhance supply chain connectivity and resilience by fully developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and linking it with the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). The goal is to secure the smooth movement of cargo, information, and energy for the benefit of the C5+1 countries and global markets.

They also pledged to continue working toward harmonized and transparent customs regimes and to expand aviation connectivity across the C5+1 region to foster stronger commercial and cultural ties. In addition, the statement highlights plans to reinforce professional exchanges and workforce development in technology, extractive industries, and other high-growth sectors through educational partnerships and training initiatives.