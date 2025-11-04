Almaty’s FC Kairat to Face Inter Milan for UEFA Champions League Clash 

ALMATY – Kazakh football champion FC Kairat arrived in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 3 ahead of its UEFA Champions League match against the Italian powerhouse Inter Milan.

The game will take place on Nov. 5 at the iconic Giuseppe Meazza Stadium and it will be broadcast in Kazakhstan at 1 a.m. on Nov. 6, reported the football club’s press service.

Inter is one of Europe’s top clubs and last season’s Champions League finalist, currently ranking among the top five teams in the overall table with nine points after three consecutive victories.

Kairat earned its first point of the campaign following a draw with Cyprus’s Pafos FC in the previous round. The Kazakh football club now sits in 34th position out of 36 teams, ahead of Benfica and Ajax, both of which remain without points.

The upcoming match marks the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, with other matches scheduled for later.





