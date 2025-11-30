After Only Year in Sport, Kazakh Archer Claims World Cup Gold in South Korea

ASTANA – Ayash Kabdollayeva, a craft instructor from Glubokoye village in the East Kazakhstan Region, has become the world’s top female archer just a year after taking up the sport, capturing first place at the World Cup in Ulsan, South Korea.

Competition in South Korea

At the World Cup in Ulsan, South Korea, Kabdollayeva placed first in the Zhamby event among more than 130 women. The competition is held at a 30-meter distance and features both team and individual events, with mixed-gender participation allowed.

Each archer fires 25 arrows in total, five arrows across five rounds, with two archers sharing a target and shooting simultaneously during the preliminary stage. The cumulative scores from these rounds determine the top 16 athletes who advance to the knockout finals, progressing through the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final match.

“A total of 537 athletes worldwide took part in the event. Everything was organized perfectly. More than 500 participants were divided across multiple targets, each with a specific place and time. There was no chaos at all,” said Kabdollayeva.

She acknowledged feeling nervous during the decisive moment but said that a year of disciplined training helped her control her emotions.

“The most memorable moment happened during the final round, when I was so focused on shooting that I didn’t realize the competition had ended. I went to collect my arrows to continue, and the coach shouted after me. It turned out it was over, and I was the champion. It was unexpected and funny. I will remember it forever,” said Kabdollayeva.

One year in the sport

Kabdollayeva first picked up a bow last summer after her daughter-in-law brought one home. At first, she said, the arrows “flew in all directions,” but with time, the family learned proper technique.

She had been drawn to archery since childhood, when she and other village children crafted wooden bows and played shooting games.

“Seeing a real bow immediately sparked my interest. My husband and daughter-in-law also practice archery, so I decided to try it as a hobby. It turned out I was good at it, but it’s not easy. A real bow is heavier than a child’s toy. You need strength to hold and release the arrow, and to hit the target, you must aim precisely. Your arms and shoulders get tired,” Kabdollayeva said, as quoted by Kazinform news agency.

“There’s a special feeling when you draw the bowstring and release the arrow, as for a moment, you forget about work and feel recharged,” she added.

Kabdollayeva spent 25 years teaching primary school before becoming head of the Atamura Applied Arts Club at the Children’s Creativity Center in 2022.

“We make felt crafts, sew skullcaps, draw, and create baskets and boxes. Creativity has been part of my life since childhood. My grandmother was a folk artisan who specialized in embroidery, knitting, and creating patchwork blankets. I think I inherited that,” said Kabdollayeva.

She said her first archery competition was last summer at regional folk sports games, where she and her husband won first place in the pairs event. Daily training helped her progress quickly from local to regional, and then to national competitions.

“You can’t just pick up a bow and hit the target – you need dedicated training. You must coordinate several actions at once: stand correctly, aim, and release. I trained every day. After work and house chores, I always spent at least two hours outside, sometimes until dusk. My husband set up targets at 50-60 meters, and I practiced there,” she said.

After winning the Ak Bidai tournament, she set her sights on international competition, including one in Ulsan.

Recommendations to students

Kabdollayeva advised her students to explore various interests without limiting themselves and encouraged parents to support their children’s all-around development. She emphasized that archery teaches patience, strengthens vision, trains the whole body, and helps build emotional resilience, especially in children.

“If you are interested in something, you will always find time. The main challenge is overcoming laziness. I always tell parents: help your children develop in all directions. That’s how their best qualities and unique talents are revealed,” she said.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.