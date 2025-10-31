Tokayev: Kazakhstan Triples Education Funding, Expands Global AI Cooperation

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has tripled its investment in education and science and will continue strengthening the role of artificial intelligence through global academic cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at the International Forum of Strategic Partners Kazakhstan – The Land of Academic Knowledge on Oct. 31 in Astana, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views education as a foundation for the nation’s long-term prosperity.

“Education and science are the driving forces capable of changing the world. Our universities must adapt to the demands of a rapidly transforming era,” he said.

Tokayev outlined new social programs aimed at ensuring equal access to quality education. According to him, under the National Fund for Children initiative, half of the investment income of the national fund is credited to individual accounts for every child under 18.

He also mentioned the Keleshek (future) educational savings system, which allows families to accumulate funds for their children’s studies, supported by government bonuses and investment returns.

Gaining global recognition

President Tokayev pointed out that five Kazakh universities entered the Times Higher Education world rankings, describing it as a significant national achievement.

“Kazakhstan aims to become a part of the global knowledge market. We have established partnerships with 40 leading universities and opened 33 foreign university branches. Many of them offer programs in English, Russian, and Chinese, while all include mandatory courses in the Kazakh language and history,” he said.

Artificial intelligence: the new engine of progress

Addressing the role of technology in education, Tokayev announced that AI integration is a top national priority.

“The development and integration of artificial intelligence technologies are among Kazakhstan’s highest strategic priorities,” he said.

By 2030, AI is expected to contribute more than $15 trillion to global GDP. According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan intends to harness this potential to modernize its economy and build a fully digital state.

Expanding academic diplomacy and regional leadership

President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s growing role as an academic hub in Central Asia. With over 31,000 foreign students currently enrolled in the country’s universities the government plans to increase this figure to 100,000 by 2029, simplifying visa procedures and improving study conditions.

“Strong universities are factories of the future, where ideas are born and barriers are overcome. We will continue to rely on education and science as the foundation for building clean, safe, and strong Kazakhstan,” he said.