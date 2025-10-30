Tokayev Inspects Key Projects During Working Visit to Kyzylorda Region

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a number of industrial, infrastructure, and social facilities in the Kyzylorda Region during his Oct. 30 visit.

Visit to Korkyt Ata International Airport

Tokayev began his working trip to the region with an inspection of the new terminal at Korkyt Ata International Airport. He reviewed the airport’s operations, including domestic and international flight handling, passenger check-in, and security processes, reported Akorda.

The terminal, opened last November, was built through private investment totaling 16.6 billion tenge (US$31.4 million), with an additional 4.3 billion tenge (US$8.1 million) allocated from the local budget for utilities and communications. The facility’s capacity has grown from 300,000 to 500,000 passengers annually and meets ICAO and IATA standards. Currently, Air Astana, FlyArystan, and Qazaq Air operate 29 weekly flights from the airport, while construction continues on a new control tower and administrative complex.

Region’s social and economic progress

Regional Akim (Mayor) Nurlybek Nalibayev reported on the area’s socio-economic progress, noting a 233% increase in investment over the past four years. This year alone, more than 720 billion tenge (US$1.3 billion) in investments are expected, 70% of which are from private sources. Over the next three years, 90 projects worth nearly 2 trillion tenge (US$3.8 billion) are planned, creating more than 11,000 jobs.

President Tokayev was presented with major investment initiatives, including a ceramic tile plant by Orient Ceramic KZO, the Fabe Agro greenhouse complex, the With You waste recycling facility, and a glass bottle plant by Seven Rivers Technologies. Plans were also outlined for a glass cluster, a combined-cycle power plant, a soda ash facility, and a dairy farm.

Tokayev noted the region’s progress and emphasized the need for timely and high-quality implementation of investment projects. He instructed the regional leadership to continue improving the business environment and enhancing the region’s investment appeal.