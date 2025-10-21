Tokayev, Aliyev Sign Cooperation Agreements to Boost Ties in Transport and Digitalization 

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic and allied relations during the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on Oct. 21 in Astana.

The meeting’s agenda covered cooperation in transport, logistics, digitalization, the energy sector, and cultural and humanitarian exchange, reported the Akorda press service.

In his opening remarks, Tokayev underlined the council’s significance as an effective platform for aligning bilateral initiatives.

“The council serves as an efficient mechanism for developing coordinated decisions in all areas of cooperation,” he said.

He emphasized that the two nations’ close ties have been strengthened through personal trust and regular dialogue between the two leaders.

“This visit takes place in the year marking the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations. Over these years, we have established an active political dialogue and a solid legal foundation for further economic and cultural cooperation,” Tokayev said.

Aliyev, in turn, expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s hospitality and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to expand cooperation across all sectors.

“We are fully committed to strengthening collaboration in transport, logistics, energy, and innovation. Our shared goals and mutual trust provide a strong foundation for the future,” he stated.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a joint statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of the treaty and outlining new steps to enhance collaboration.

A total of 15 agreements were signed during the state visit, covering energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence, industrial safety, healthcare, statistics, and cultural exchange.

President Tokayev praised Aliyev’s leadership, noting that the high level of bilateral relations was achieved largely thanks to his personal contribution.

“Your efforts in achieving peace and stability in the South Caucasus set an example of wise and responsible statesmanship,” he said.

The leaders reaffirmed that the growing partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan strengthens bilateral relations and contributes to regional stability and connectivity across Eurasia.

The first Supreme Interstate Council between the two nations was held in March 2024, setting the stage for continued dialogue on strategic partnership and regional connectivity.