Tashkent Launches Construction of Central Asia’s Largest Airport

ALMATY — Uzbekistan has officially launched construction of a new international airport that is expected to become the largest in Central Asia. The ceremony took place on Oct. 15 in the Tashkent region with the participation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

It marked the start of a major infrastructure project aimed at turning Central Asia into a key aviation hub, reported the Uzbekistan National News agency.

The project will be implemented under a public-private partnership led by Vision Invest of Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with Japan’s Sojitz Corporation and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation.

The new airport, scheduled for completion in 2028, will accommodate up to 20 million passengers annually and handle more than 40 flights per hour.

The first phase, estimated at $2.5 billion, includes construction of the main terminal and airfield. Once completed, the airport will be capable of processing 129,000 tons of cargo per year and parking up to 62 aircraft simultaneously.

A multimodal transport hub will link the airport directly to major highways and feature a high-speed railway station and shuttle connections to Tashkent and New Tashkent.

According to official estimates, the project’s economic impact will exceed $27 billion, boosting employment and stimulating growth in services, industry, and tourism. Thousands of new jobs are expected during construction and operation.

The new airport will also become the region’s first green airport, powered entirely by renewable energy and built using eco-friendly technologies. Fully digitalized and equipped with advanced systems, it will be capable of operating in all weather conditions.