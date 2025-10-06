Shaidorov Claims Gold at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge in Almaty

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s figure skating team leader Mikhail Shaidorov won the gold medal at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge in Almaty.

Shaidorov won both the short program (95.01) and the free skate (187.21), for a total score of 282.22 points, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service on Oct. 4.

Nika Egadze of Georgia took silver with 266.90 points, while Jason Brown of the United States earned bronze with 257.81.

In the women’s singles event, South Korea’s Lee Haein claimed the top spot.

Almaty hosted the sixth edition of the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge, an International Skating Union (ISU) Challenger Series tournament from Oct. 1 to 4. The annual event honors Kazakhstan’s late Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten, whose legacy continues to inspire young athletes around the world.

Shaidorov earlier shared his preparation for the Olympics in Italy with The Astana Times. The champion presented part of his new program and shared insights about his journey.