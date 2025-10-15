Qazaq Air Launches Direct Flights from Astana to Bishkek and Samarkand

By Ayana Birbayeva in Central Asia on 15 October 2025

ALMATY – Qazaq Air announced the launch of two new international routes connecting Astana with Bishkek and Samarkand, expanding the airline’s presence in Central Asia.

Starting Nov. 7, Qazaq Air will operate direct flights between Astana and Samarkand twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays. 

Beginning Nov. 10, flights between Astana and Bishkek will run twice weekly – on Mondays and Thursdays, reported the Civil Aviation Committee on Oct.15.

With its hub at Astana International Airport, Qazaq Air offers passengers convenient connections, alongside an expanding network of domestic destinations across Kazakhstan.

The new routes are expected to boost business, tourism, and cultural exchanges across the region, further integrating Kazakhstan into the Central Asian air transport network.


