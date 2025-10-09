President Tokayev Establishes Working Group on Parliamentary Reform

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree establishing a working group on parliamentary reform on Oct. 8, following the key proposal of transitioning Kazakhstan to a unicameral parliament outlined in his Sept. 8 state-of-the-nation address.

The working group is tasked with developing proposals aimed at strengthening parliamentary institutions and ensuring more effective legislative processes, reported the presidential press service.

According to the presidential decree, State Counselor Erlan Karin has been appointed head of the working group.

Its composition includes representatives of the Mazhilis (the parliament’s lower house), the Senate (the upper house), the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and leaders of political party factions in the Mazhilis.

In addition, the group brings together leading legal scholars, directors of research institutes, constitutional law experts, and members of the National Kurultai, reflecting a broad and inclusive approach to reform.

The initiative marks an important step in advancing institutional modernization and reflects Tokayev’s vision for a more efficient, transparent, and digitally integrated governance system.