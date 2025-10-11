New Museum of Art Opens in Astana, Showcasing Over 1,600 National Musical Instruments

ASTANA – A new Museum of Art has opened in Astana, featuring more than 1,600 national musical instruments, including rare and nearly forgotten ones such as the zhelbuaz, mes syrnay, uildek, and tastayyk. The museum, which also houses a hall of national costumes and an in-house workshop, aims to preserve and promote Kazakhstan’s traditional culture and craftsmanship.

During the opening, Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva toured the exhibits and noted the importance of reviving national handicrafts and ancient folk art forms. She emphasized that the museum’s work will help strengthen Kazakhstan’s cultural identity and develop creative industries, the ministry’s press service reported on Oct. 9.

“Musical instruments and clothing are part of our national heritage, reflecting the history, mentality, and culture of our people. I propose establishing a handicrafts office within a branch of the museum to help promote our national culture both in Kazakhstan and abroad,” she said.

The museum operates in a historic building dating to the late 19th century, recognized in 1982 as a monument of national significance. It will also include a workshop dedicated to restoring and preserving traditional instruments.

The museum is located at 1/2 Otyrar Street. It is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The museum is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.