Kazakhstan, US Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Boost Regional Stability and Growth

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership aimed at ensuring stability, security, and prosperity in the region. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Oct. 29.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the development of economic and investment partnerships, cooperation in innovation and artificial intelligence, education, and science. Prospects for collaboration in energy security and the extraction of critical minerals were also discussed, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Kosherbayev noted that Astana regards Washington as one of its key partners in implementing reforms and modernizing the economy. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to work jointly on initiatives aimed at sustainable economic growth and highlighted the country’s role in ensuring global energy security, stable supply chains, and sustainable development across the wider Central Asian region.

The participants expressed mutual interest in deepening regional cooperation, including within the framework of the C5+1 dialogue platform, which contributes to regional integration, development of transport and logistics links, and strengthening sustainable growth in Central Asia.

They also discussed the upcoming participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the C5+1 Summit in Washington at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. The summit is scheduled to take place on Nov. 6.