Kazakhstan, US Review Strategic Ties and Regional Agenda to Bolster Cooperation

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Oct. 29 with the United States Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and First Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss the prospects for strengthening Kazakhstan–U.S. cooperation ahead of the upcoming C5+1 Leaders’ Summit in Washington.

The discussions focused on deepening the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S., with emphasis on trade, investment, and collaboration in key sectors, reported the Akorda press service.

Both sides also reviewed regional and international development and shared views on global stability and security.

President Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s support for the U.S. efforts to promote international peace and stability, highlighting the importance of constructive engagement among global and regional partners to address shared challenges.

He emphasized the growing role of Central Asia in global processes, noting the region’s growing unity, commitment to good-neighborly relations, and collective progress.

On behalf of the U.S. administration, Gor reaffirmed the strategic importance of Central Asia in U.S. foreign policy. The American delegation expressed readiness to continue expanding cooperation through the C5+1 format and other multilateral mechanisms.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination among the foreign policy institutions of the countries and to continue efforts to enhance practical collaboration in the economic and regional security spheres.