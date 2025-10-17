Kazakhstan, US Representatives Discuss Repeal of Jackson–Vanik Amendment

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and the United States are strengthening their economic partnership as members of the U.S. Congress reaffirmed support for repealing the decades-old Jackson–Vanik amendment in relation to Kazakhstan. The move is expected to open new opportunities for trade, investment, and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The initiative was discussed on Oct. 15, during Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin’s official visit to Washington, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

He held a series of meetings with U.S. lawmakers, including Congressman Jimmy Panetta, Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan–U.S. Caucus, and members of the Budget and Tax Committee.

The sides discussed expanding bilateral economic cooperation, deepening partnerships in energy, artificial intelligence, and digitalization, as well as enhancing educational exchanges through a broader presence of American universities in Kazakhstan.

Zhumangarin expressed gratitude to U.S. legislators for supporting the repeal initiative and underscored Kazakhstan’s role as a stable and reliable platform for international business. He also noted that the visit continues the dialogue launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his meetings with American businesses in New York earlier this year.

Congresswoman Carol Devine Miller and Congressman Thomas Suozzi both reaffirmed their readiness to promote the repeal process and strengthen bilateral ties.

The Jackson–Vanik amendment, adopted in 1974, has long been considered outdated. Its repeal for Kazakhstan, first introduced in the U.S. Congress in 2023, is expected to further facilitate mutual trade and investment flows.