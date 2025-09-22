Tokayev Holds High-Level Meetings with Global Business and Educational Leaders in New York

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his working visit to New York with a series of high-level meetings on Sept. 21.

With Cameco Corporation CEO Tim Gitzel, President Tokayev discussed prospects for cooperation in the uranium sector. Tokayev noted Cameco’s role as a long-standing partner of Kazatomprom national atomic company with over $500 million invested and significant technology transfer. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s plans to build three nuclear power plants and its interest in innovative nuclear technologies. Gitzel outlined the activities of the Inkai joint venture, operating in the Turkistan Region for more than 25 years.

During talks with Jared Cohen, president of Global Affairs at the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s digital transformation goals and interest in AI and fintech collaboration. Cohen presented the Goldman Sachs Digital Asset Platform, reported Akorda.

Meeting with ETS President and CEO Amit Sevak, Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan’s interest in adopting ETS expertise in educational testing and assessment. Sevak spoke about ETS’s global presence, administering over 50 million tests annually in 180 countries.

KazMunayGas and LanzaJet advance SAF project in Kazakhstan

KazMunayGas (KMG) and U.S.-based LanzaJet have moved to the next stage of their sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project. At a meeting in New York, KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov and LanzaJet leadership signed a framework agreement approving the completed feasibility study and launching front-end engineering design (FEED) for the planned SAF plant in Kazakhstan.

Market analysis projects SAF demand in Kazakhstan could reach 70,000 tons annually by 2030. Khassenov noted the project would strengthen cooperation, support low-carbon goals, and boost the country’s biofuel market and transit potential, according to KMG press service.

LanzaJet is a global leader in alcohol-to-jet SAF technology, with supply agreements with major airlines including ANA, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic.

SAF is an environmentally friendly aviation fuel produced from renewable, non-petroleum resources. Its use in blending with traditional Jet A-1 jet fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 95%.