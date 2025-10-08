Kazakhstan Travel Forum Highlights Safety and Growth in Tourism Sector

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Travel Forum is taking place in Astana on Oct. 6-8, gathering major tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, airports, tourism associations, government agencies, and foreign partners to discuss key trends in the industry.

The participants explored shifting consumer preferences, prospects for air transport development in Central Asia, and new standards for risk management and traveler safety.

Strengthening traveler protection

One of the key themes of the forum was tourist safety. In Kazakhstan, as in many countries, unexpected tour operator bankruptcies have previously left travelers stranded abroad. To address this, Kazakhstan introduced a unique government-backed system that guarantees the rights of citizens in outbound tourism and ensures their return home in emergencies or unforeseen circumstances.

According to Inna Ray, chairwoman of the Turistiq Kamkor (Touristic Care) Corporate Foundation, nearly 952,000 unique tour codes have been issued since January. Each code digitally links all details of a traveler’s itinerary, including destination, airline, and accommodation, providing full traceability and guaranteeing assistance in the event of financial difficulties or operator insolvency.

“All payments are automatically transferred to the fund with each tour sale, and only licensed tour operators registered in our system can issue tour codes. This ensures transparency and protects travelers from fraudulent agencies,” she said.

Ray added that the number of registered operators has increased significantly over the past year, reflecting the tourism sector’s growing emphasis on safety and consumer trust.

With a surge in fraudulent travel agencies, speakers at the plenary session titled Tourism Services: Safety, Quality and Trust emphasized the importance of consumer confidence.

A recent case involving the coordinated evacuation of Kazakh citizens from the Middle East during regional unrest was cited as an example of effective cooperation between state bodies, airlines, and the Turistiq Kamkor foundation. The effort demonstrated that well-organized partnerships can safeguard citizens in times of crisis.

Regional perspective

Ermek Myrzabekov, chairman of the Tourism Association of the Kyrgyz Republic, called Kamkor’s model an exemplary system that could inspire regional cooperation.

“The foundation guarantees the protection of every traveler, which we currently lack in the Kyrgyz Republic. By sharing experiences and aligning standards across Central Asia, we can respond faster to emergencies and improve safety. A unified security code for travelers in our region could make Central Asia a model for others,” he said.

Tourism remains one of the fastest-growing global sectors and a key driver of economic development. However, according to Lusine Tumyan, director of business development at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the industry’s share in Central Asia’s GDP is still only 3%, compared to the global average of 10%.

“Central Asia has immense natural and cultural wealth, from mountains and steppes to historic cities and modern megacities. And Kazakhstan stands out with its strong national brand,” said Tumyan.

She announced that the EEC is developing the first joint Eurasian tourist routes and a unified regional tourism information platform, set to launch in 2026. The portal will integrate national tourism databases, offer interactive route maps, and feature detailed information on more than 400 tourist sites and travel options.

“The heads of state will soon sign the concept of tourism development, which will outline the key directions for cooperation and help unlock the sector’s full potential,” she said.

Aviation as a driver of growth

Air transport remains one of Kazakhstan’s most vital sectors, serving as a cornerstone for economic integration and connectivity.

Saltanat Tompiyeva, chairwoman of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee, said the country’s aviation industry is experiencing rapid expansion, aligning with global growth trends in Asia.

“Aviation plays a crucial role for Kazakhstan, given our landlocked geography and limited access to traditional trade routes. It serves as a key channel for logistics, tourism, and economic growth,” said Tompiyeva.

She reported that passenger traffic rose from 9.4 million in 2021 to 14.7 million in 2024, with 10.6 million passengers recorded in the first eight months of 2025, an 8% year-on-year increase.

Tompiyeva noted that 22 routes were launched or reopened in 2024, and 33 new routes were added in 2025. By 2026, new connections are planned to Singapore, Tokyo, Rome, Vienna and New York.

“The aviation industry has strong momentum, particularly in domestic tourism. Safety, service quality, and international standardization remain top priorities,” she said.

According to global forecasts, passenger numbers are expected to reach 12 billion annually by 2030 and over 20 billion by 2050, with air cargo projected to grow from 88 million tons in 2030 to 193 million tons by mid-century.

Kazakhstan’s leading airlines are also expanding their networks.

SCAT Airlines announced new routes from Shymkent to Bangkok and Tbilisi starting Dec. 15, and from Astana to Belgrade on Nov. 3. Air Astana currently operates 129 routes – 91 international and 38 domestic, and added 20 new destinations in 2025, focusing on markets in China, India, the Gulf, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.