Kazakhstan Strengthens Role in ICAO, Advances Gender Equality Agenda in Montreal

ALMATY – Chair of Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakh Ministry of Transport Saltanat Tompiyeva was elected Vice-Chair of the Administrative Commission on Sept. 25, during the 42nd Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

The Commission elected Mauricio Ramirez Koppel, Colombia’s permanent representative to ICAO, as chair, while India’s Angshumali Rastogi and Sierra Leone’s Musaero Barrie were also appointed as vice-chairs.

This marks the first time a representative from Central Asia has assumed the role. The opening session was attended by ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee on Sept. 26.

During the session, Kazakhstan also presented two documents focused on advancing gender equality in aviation. Tompiyeva introduced a proposal to establish an official ICAO Assembly nomination titled “Women Shaping Aviation.” The award, granted at each Assembly session, plans to recognize three professionals in fields such as air navigation, safety oversight, aeromedicine, engineering, and operations.

The initiative has already received preliminary support from Canada, China, South Africa, Peru, the Republic of Korea, Japan, as well as international organizations such as Airports Council International (ACI) and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA).

Final resolutions of the commission are expected to be adopted on Sept. 29.