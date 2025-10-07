Kazakhstan Tops Global Gold Purchases in August Amid Record Prices

ALMATY – Kazakhstan emerged as the world’s leading gold purchaser in August, acquiring eight tons of the precious metal and surpassing other central banks, according to data released by the World Gold Council on Oct. 3.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) accounted for more than half of the total 15 tons of gold bought globally in August. With this addition, Kazakhstan’s reserves now stand at 316 tons, marking a 32-ton increase since the end of 2024.

For comparison, Türkiye, China, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria each purchased two tons in August, while the Central Bank of Russia reduced its reserves by selling three tons.

Since the beginning of 2025, Kazakhstan has ranked second worldwide in gold acquisitions, purchasing 15.65 tons, trailing only Poland, which has acquired 18.66 tons.

The surge in Kazakh gold holdings comes amid record global prices and growing demand for safe-haven assets.

Recently, The Astana Times highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic approach to bolstering its reserves. Analysts note that central banks’ strategies to diversify reserves underscore gold’s enduring appeal in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.