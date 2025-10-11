Kazakhstan to Present New Passport Design

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will soon present its new national passport design, which has been under development since February. The updated document reflects the country’s national identity and cultural diversity, combining modern design trends with enhanced security features.

According to State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin, leading designers from the National Bank and experts from the Banknote Factory are taking part in the project. Basic approaches to the passport’s visual design have been developed, taking into account international standards and a contemporary minimalist style.

The concept emphasizes Kazakhstan’s unique character, featuring background images on visa pages and advanced anti-counterfeiting technologies.

The next stage will be the production of a prototype. Due to the multi-stage printing process and integration of new security systems, this work is expected to take several months.

Karin noted that the current design has been in circulation for 17 years.

“The introduction of the new passport will not require citizens to replace their existing documents immediately – new-style passports will be issued upon expiration, damage, or at the request of citizens, with the cost of issuance remaining unchanged,” Karin shared on his Instagram page on Oct. 9.