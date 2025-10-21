Kazakhstan to Ensure Nationwide Internet Access by 2027 

ALMATY — Kazakhstan is set to provide all its population with high-speed internet by 2027 as part of its ambitious drive to become a fully digital nation within the next three years.

The announcement was made during an Oct. 21 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, who emphasized that digital infrastructure forms the backbone of the country’s modernization efforts.

“All ongoing information and telecommunication projects are fundamental to achieving this goal,” he said.

Expanding internet coverage

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, over 1 trillion tenge (USD$2.1 billion) has been invested in the telecom sector over the past three years, boosting the country’s average internet speed to 94 Mbps.

“Under the national project, we aim to achieve 100% internet coverage and speeds exceeding 100 Mbps. Optical fiber lines will reach 90% of rural settlements,” Madiyev said.

By 2026, fiber-optic networks will be extended to another 3,000 villages, with total investment reaching 323 billion tenge (USD$670 million). The remaining 10% of smaller settlements will be connected through satellite internet.

Road connectivity, 4G and 5G

Mobile coverage will expand in parallel, with 4G technology reaching 92% of settlements and 5G networks rolled out across 20 major cities, covering up to 75% of their territories. Additionally, 40,000 kilometers of highways will have full 4G access by 2027.

“A stable internet connection is not a luxury but a basic need of modern citizens and the economy. We must ensure reliable connectivity everywhere — from remote villages to highways,” Bektenov said.

He instructed the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and telecom operators to strengthen digital infrastructure, particularly during large-scale public events that create heavy network loads.

Combating fraud and data leaks

New requirements now mandate biometric identification of subscribers and coordination between anti-fraud systems of telecom operators and the National Bank. According to Bektenov, since early 2024, these steps have blocked over 30 million suspicious calls.

Bektenov further called for stricter penalties for personal data leaks, noting that responsibility should extend beyond government agencies to include banks, telecom operators, and private businesses.

“The leakage of citizens’ personal data must be treated as a serious violation,” he said.