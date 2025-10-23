Kazakhstan Showcases Investment Potential to International Investors in London

ALMATY — Kazakhstan presented its investment potential, economic strategy, and vision for sustainable growth at the “Kazakhstan – Diplomacy & Trade: Middle Power Countries” panel session during the Future Resilience Forum 2025, held on Oct. 20–21 in London.

The event served as a key platform for engaging global investors, policymakers, and business leaders in dialogue on Kazakhstan’s evolving role in the international economic landscape, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service reported on Oct. 23.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov led the Kazakh delegation. In his opening remarks, he emphasized that Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its economic resilience, openness, and international credibility.

“More than $474 billion in foreign direct investment is clear evidence that global businesses have confidence in Kazakhstan’s long-term potential. We believe true resilience comes through cooperation, and the future belongs to those who unite rather than divide,” he said.

Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov outlined Kazakhstan’s balanced energy transition strategy, focusing on both traditional and renewable energy sources to ensure regional energy security while advancing decarbonization goals.

The session highlighted investment opportunities in critical minerals, energy, agriculture, transport, finance, and healthcare, positioning Kazakhstan as a reliable hub for sustainable production and logistics across Eurasia.

Delegates underscored the country’s strategic role along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which connects Asian and European markets, and its growing importance in food and energy security.

Participants also discussed Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract global pharmaceutical companies, citing AstraZeneca’s 2025 launch of local production as an example of successful foreign investment and evidence of a favorable business environment supported by ongoing reforms.

Throughout the visit, the Kazakh delegation held meetings with representatives of the United Kingdom government, business community, and international financial institutions to expand partnerships and promote new investment projects.

The presentation marked another step in Kazakhstan’s effort to strengthen global economic ties and attract investments that support sustainable growth, technological advancement, and regional connectivity.

Established in 2023, the Future Resilience Forum serves as an international dialogue platform for governments, businesses, and experts. The 2025 edition, titled “New World Order, New World Thinking,” focused on the role of middle-power countries in fostering international cooperation and shaping a more resilient global economy.