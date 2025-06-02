AstraZeneca, National Research Oncology Center Sign Memorandum to Advance Cancer Care

ASTANA – The National Research Oncology Center and the AstraZeneca biopharmaceutical company signed an agreement on May 30 to strengthen their long-term partnership.

The agreement outlines cooperation in three key areas aimed at enhancing cancer care in the country. The first area focuses on modern diagnostics and therapy, including the introduction of molecular profiling, targeted treatments, and immuno-oncological approaches into clinical practice to enable more personalized and effective patient care, reported AstraZeneca’s press service.

The second area involves scientific and educational programs, such as joint continuing medical education courses, the establishment of a Young Oncologist School, and the facilitation of knowledge exchange with international experts.

The third area centers on pharmacovigilance and early access programs, aiming to strengthen Kazakhstan’s drug safety monitoring systems and provide patients with access to innovative oncology drugs even before they receive official state registration.

“The memorandum opens a new stage in the development of oncological care in Kazakhstan. By combining our clinical experience and the scientific resources of AstraZeneca, we will be able to significantly shorten the path from diagnosis to effective treatment of Kazakhstan’s patients,” said Sanzhar Shalekenov, the center’s first deputy chairman.

Maria Shipuleva, a general director of AstraZeneca in Kazakhstan, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing access for cancer patients in Kazakhstan to innovative treatments, while also supporting the professional development of the country’s medical community in oncology and advancing diagnostic capabilities.

AstraZeneca plans to conduct real-life clinical practice studies in Kazakhstan and initiate local production of oncology drugs in collaboration with domestic manufacturers. The strategic partnership is expected to improve the survival rate and quality of life for Kazakhstan’s cancer patients, enhance the country’s scientific potential, and attract additional investment into the national healthcare system.

On May 28, AstraZeneca also launched local production of a chronic kidney disease drug at the Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory, marking the company’s first contract manufacturing project in Central Asia. The initiative, supported by a $5 million investment, is being implemented as part of the strategy to increase the share of domestic production to 50%.

Health officials estimate that nearly two million people in Kazakhstan are affected by chronic kidney disease with many requiring hemodialysis.

“Now in Kazakhstan we have the opportunity to use a locally produced drug that has undergone large-scale studies and proven its effectiveness, which makes it a reliable tool in practice,” said chief nephrologist Saltanat Tuganbekova.