Kazakhstan Releases Ancient Manuscript of Historic National Epic

ALMATY – The National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books has digitized and released a facsimile edition of the oldest surviving manuscript of the Kazakh epic “Edige bi”, a treasure of the nation’s cultural heritage.

The manuscript, dating back to the 15th century and authored by an unknown scribe, is considered one of the most valuable records of Kazakh oral tradition, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information press service on Oct. 3.

In the early 19th century, Chingis Ualikhanov, the father of renowned Kazakh scholar, Shoqan Ualikhanov, recopied early versions of the epic to preserve previously lost fragments.

The epic stands out for its archaic expressions and unusual linguistic features not commonly found in Turkic languages, highlighting its ancient origins – an aspect emphasized by prominent turkologist Platon Melioransky.

The narrative begins with the birth of Edige and ends with his death at the hands of Qadirberdi, son of Tokhtamysh. According to legend, Edige was buried atop one of the sacred peaks of Ulytau, which today bears his name.

The new facsimile edition ensures that one of the most ancient and revered works of Kazakh literature will be accessible to both scholars and the public, preserving its legacy for future generations.