Kazakhstan Ranked Among World’s Top 30 Most Generous Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has been ranked among the world’s 30 most generous nations, according to the World Giving Report 2025 by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). The ranking measures both financial and non-material support, including donations and volunteering.

According to the study, which covered 101 countries, Kazakh citizens donate an average of 1.2% of their income to charity, placing Kazakhstan 30th globally, ahead of several developed countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Researchers observed that the share of charitable donations tends to be higher in countries with lower income levels. Among the top five were Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Uganda, and China. Additional data from the Numbeo portal confirmed this trend, showing that wealthier nations often demonstrate lower giving rates, reported ranking.kz on Oct. 15.

Globally, 64% of people participate in charitable giving or volunteering, while in Asia this figure reaches 69%. In the region, the poor and humanitarian causes are the main focus of donors.

Despite the positive results, Kazakhstan’s charitable sector continues to face challenges, including limited oversight and public distrust following several high-profile embezzlement cases. Experts emphasize the need for greater transparency, clearer legal frameworks, and stronger tax incentives to encourage giving.