Kazakhstan Marks Decade of Foreign Media Awards Honoring Global Voices

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an award ceremony in Astana on Oct. 2 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media contest. The competition recognized international journalists whose work promotes the country’s culture, economy, and modern development to global audiences.

The winners were Muhammad Ali Pasha of Pakistan in digitalization, Belgium’s Derya Soysal in economy, Uzbekistan’s Akpanbetova Arukhan in culture and history, Matthew Fitzgerald of the United States in sports, and Armenia’s Marianna Mkrtchian in tourism.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov said the contest had evolved into a respected international platform since its launch in 2014, showcasing Kazakhstan through the perspectives of foreign journalists and bloggers. He noted that this year’s edition was especially remarkable, with more than 100 participants from over 30 countries.

“Their publications have explored diverse topics from the economy and digitalization to culture, sports, and tourism. The works of our winners highlight Kazakhstan’s diversity and help bring nations closer through trust, understanding, and cultural exchange. (…) At a time when misinformation and disinformation pose serious challenges, your accurate and insightful reporting brings truth, clarity, and balance to the international community, ” said Issetov.

“On this 10th anniversary of the contest, we sincerely hope that your visit will not be your last, and that you will inspire your colleagues and friends to explore Kazakhstan as well,” he added.

Winners’ reflections

Speaking to The Astana Times, Pasha said writing was his passion alongside his career as a software engineer.

“My article on the digital transformation of Kazakhstan and the role of Astana Hub has been selected. That was an amazing experience for me,” he said.

He noted that Kazakhstan’s digital transformation since 2018 has opened opportunities for partnerships with Pakistan in artificial intelligence, cloud solutions, and data center management.

“I’m going to attend the Digital Bridge conference, and I think it will give me a better understanding of the current dynamics and developments taking place in Kazakhstan,” added Pasha.

Soysal, who writes about Kazakhstan’s economy, energy transition, and EU relations, described the country as a bridge between Europe and Asia, highlighting its growing role in the global economy.

“I’m very happy to have this award because it will give me motivation to write a lot of articles on Kazakhstan. (…) Kazakhstan supports foreign journalists and gives us real motivation to write about the country. It is going to be a big power in Central Asia, but also a bridge between Europe and Asia,” Soysal told The Astana Times.

In a comment for this story, Fitzgerald, who has followed Kazakhstan’s tennis development for several years, said he was impressed by the country’s growing investment in the sport, from hosting Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournaments to nurturing young talent.

“So I’ve had the privilege of kind of following the Kazakhstan tennis journey for the last couple of years. And last year, I had the pleasure of interviewing with the president and vice president of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation,” he said.

“Almaty is the tennis capital of Kazakhstan, and just the opportunity to see the transformation of a venue into an extravagant tennis tournament on the ATP Tour was so special,” he added.

Fitzgerald pointed to Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon victory, Alexander Bublik’s recent success, and young players reaching international semifinals as proof of Kazakhstan’s momentum in global tennis.

He added that the award was humbling, as his career in tennis journalism had always been driven by passion rather than the pursuit of recognition.

Armenia’s Mkrtchian recalled her trip to Burabay during the World Nomad Games, which inspired her winning article.

“It was a breathtaking place. Those clear lakes from a bird’s-eye view – an absolute delight. When I flew back to Yerevan, I decided to write about it, about my impressions. Because it truly was wonderful. I really enjoyed it,” Mkrtchian told The Astana Times.

She has worked in journalism since 2012, following her graduation in international relations, a career she described as driven by passion rather than financial reward.

“You can only enter journalism out of love, and stay in it for the same reason. It is one of the few professions that broadens your horizons and allows you to discover new countries and enrich your knowledge. I think I’ve found my path,” said Mkrtchian.

A decade of storytelling

Launched in 2014, the contest honors outstanding media projects across print, online platforms, television, podcasts, and video reports. Topics often span culture, tourism, cuisine, international relations, and investment opportunities.

This year’s winners will participate in a cultural program in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and Turkistan, with visits to historic landmarks and meetings with officials, journalists, and cultural figures. The 2025 edition was supported by Kazakh Tourism, the Otandastar Foundation, the Astana International Financial Centre, Astana Hub, and Verny Capital.